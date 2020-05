View this post on Instagram

Have a kid? Need them entertained for the next 11 minutes? Well, click the link to watch Katherine and I read, “Maverick and Me,” to benefit @savewithstories @savethechildren @nokidhungry We are not just shamelessly plugging her book here. We’re reading her book as it is author approved. Apparently you can’t just read any old book. SOOO…. if you’re a Childrens author and would allow your book to be read- please send approval to @savewithstories and maybe I can talk some of my famous friends into reading them as a way to entertain our kiddos. Each of the above mentioned organizations are helping in this time of need. Katherine and I are making donations to each. If you have the means we respectfully ask that you donate too, if you please. Enjoy the stories! #GodBless #StaySafe #WeRise